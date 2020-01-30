Baba Sali’s Promise Before His Passing Making Headlines

Sponsored Content





Baba Sali zt”l

What was Baba Sali’s Bracha? Keep on reading.

There is no minimum donation required to submit your names for the special tefillah by grandsons of the Baba Sali & Talmidei Chachamim of Yad L’Achim, to take place Thursday, 4th of Shevat, at the hilula (yahrtzeit) of the holy

BABA SALI, RAV YISRAEL ABUCHATZEIRA zt”l, this Thursday (CLICK HERE)

The Baba Sali zt”l was very close to Yad L’Achim and encouraged us in our work every step of the way. Shortly before his passing, he penned a letter of great inspiration and encouraging Klal Yisrael to support Yad L’Achim. He included a promise, a bracha to all who support Yad L’Achim:

“הנה בא לפני גודל המעשים של ארגון יד לאחים. . וה’ הטוב יביא ברכת טוב על כל המחזיקים ידם”

“… and Hashem, who is kind, will bring good blessings to all who support their (Yad L’Achim’s) hand“

TEFILLOS CAN BE FOR SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, HEALTH, CHILDREN AND ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

