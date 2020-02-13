A BJX Wedding to Remember By: Shloime Dachs

Sponsored Content





As many of you know, I’ve been singing and playing at weddings for the past 25 years. In life, we often take for granted what we have and at times lose sight of the gifts Hashem gives us day in and day out. In the music business too, its easy to sing “another” wedding and not open our eyes and see the Simcha behind the Simcha.

When I meet a Chosson & Kallah before the wedding to go over the Chuppah procession and songs for the wedding, I make a point in telling the young couple to not only appreciate the fact that you have grandparents (sometimes a great-grandparent) alive to witness their grandchildren walking down the aisle but to appreciate their parents as well, who have brought you to this day from the moment you were born.

Last week at a beautiful wedding at Manhattan Beach Jewish Center in Brooklyn, I saw firsthand a deeper meaning in appreciating all we have and how unique we are as a “people”.

Kol Yisroel Areivem Zeh l’Zeh was brought to life in a way I’ve never seen before. The Chosson and the Kallah were shinning stars. The wedding had an incredible diversity of people consisting of guests from all over the world, from various backgrounds and levels of Yiddishkeit.

The BJX community led by Rabbis Yitzchok & Moshe Fingerer came together as their loving family, for this outstanding young couple who sacrificed so much in their lives to be there that day. The Chuppah was particularly memorable and enjoyed by all with many crying tears of joy witnessing warmth & simcha not seen every day.

What an incredible Kiddush Hashem to see a Chosson & Kallah from different backgrounds being taken care of by the BJX family. From dating to engagement, to wedding and Sheva Berachos, these young future parents of Klal Yisroel, now have the strength, peace of mind and encouragement to overcome all the obstacles and challenges they face as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

A wedding guest shared his sentiments: “To be honest, we didn’t know what to expect. We were apprehensive. What would a religious wedding be like? Would Orthodox people be accepting or dismissive of us? Our fears were unfounded. It was the most beautiful wedding we’ve ever attended. It was the most spiritual religious experience we’ve ever had. We were immediately made to feel welcome by the BJX family and felt their love and respect. We will miss you all dearly and can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done and continue to do for your fellow Jews.”

We often try to give Chizuk to those who need it, yet here, I was the one who left this Simcha inspired, realizing that we who grow up in Jewish communities, can never take for granted our parents, family, yeshiva education, Rebbeim and friends. It’s hard to fathom what these special young adults sacrifice each and every day when they leave their secular pasts behind.

Rabbi Fingerer encouraged the newly married couple and their parents to come any Shabbos and call him anytime if they need anything at all. They know they are family at BJX forever.







