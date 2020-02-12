Who’s Your Hero?

Sponsored Content





Hero. A person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.

Kapayim heroes. Individuals who are admired and idealized for courage, outstanding achievements and noble qualities.

Who are the Kapayim heroes?

The young, and not- so – young patients who face the most excruciating pains and procedures with smiles, with strength, with determination to win.

Parents who need to relinquish their pride and reach out for help with their children, with their homes, with the most basic of needs.

And the volunteers. The most amazing, dedicated men and women.

Kapayim believes illness should not shatter families. Our team of more than 800 volunteers provide customized solutions tailored to suit the individual needs of each family in medical crisis. This total care is provided in the hospitals, at the patients’ home, or at our 3 centers located in Boro Park, Williamsburg, and Monsey.

The Kapayim hospital heroes arrive to the patient’s bedside with bags loaded with age-appropriate educational material, toys, games, and crafts, suited to the child’s preference and ability. Along with pre-ordered gourmet meals, snacks and drinks for the patient and the family.

The Kapayim home heroes provide the routine and normalcy in the home, so that the regular can continue as seamlessly as possible. Fresh delicious meals, household help, tutors, and babysitters are also provided for each family in medical crisis, based on their need.

The Kapayim Center Heroes are a lively bunch who provide the joy, and the drive to continue for hundreds of children. Pediatric patients use the “cabin” as it is affectionately known, as an “escape room” on their days off from treatment. They come to learn, laugh and play and be just like other kids. The patients’ siblings and children of patients, use this haven as an after school program where they revel in the weekly themed activities, the homework program, and the communal suppers.

Every one of the Kapayim individuals are our heroes. The children. The parents. The selfless volunteers. And you.

Yes you. Klal Yisroel.

You are the ones who support the heroes and cheer them on.

Today, you will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the Kapayim unsung heroes. Who daily, and discreetly, assist families in medical crisis in whatever way possible, to help alleviate the burden and pain of medical illness.

Help us continue to help them.

