For the first time ever – live in Brooklyn – Regal Productions is proud to present “The Silver Skates” a unique musical theater performance on ice!

Enjoyed by 6,000 women and girls in Eretz Yisroel and 4,000 women and girls across Europe, Regal Productions is excited to bring their biggest hit ever to Brooklyn for an American audience to enjoy this groundbreaking show, alive on the ice!

Regal Productions is a musical theater group, based in Ramat Bet Shemesh, Eretz Yisroel. Begun by Chayelle Regal and Rikki Reichman back in 2003, Regal has produced 17 hit shows including Annie, Pollyanna, Prince or Pauper, and Little Lord Fauntleroy, that have been enjoyed by women and girls across the world. This year, along with the amazing music, dance, gym and ballet that the audiences have come to expect – Regal Productions decided to produce the entire show on skates!

There are so many talented singers, dancers and actresses in the frum community – but did you know that there are also talented skaters? Using exclusive off-ice skates that look like roller blades and perform like ice skates, the dedicated cast of “The Silver Skates” has been practicing since September to bring you flawless skating routines and choreography. You won’t believe there is no ice!

The setting is the frozen canals of Holland in 1860. Following the famous story of Hans Brinker, the boy who put his finger in the hole in the dyke, catch up with the Brinker family five years after their father has suffered a fall that has left him with a severe head injury. The family is financially poor, but rich in love. Their one desire is to find someone who can cure their father. But how will they pay?

Hans and his little sister Gertie hear about the Race for the Silver Skates and wonder – if they win, could they sell the skates to pay for a doctor to help their father? Join us on the banks of the Zuiderzee to learn who will win the silver skates!

Regal Productions is not only a vehicle for frum women who love theatre, music and dance. It was founded as a fundraiser for Zir Chemed, a center in Yerushalayim for couples awaiting a child. Established in 1995 by Reb Nachum Tennenbaum ztz”l, Zir Chemed provides hundreds of couples with support as they wait for the birth of their first child.

Zir Chemed has a state of the art treatment center, run by top professionals in the field, under the guidance of leading poskim. Treatment can be very expensive and the funds raised by Regal Productions helps couples who cannot afford these procedures.

Zir Chemed also runs Mercaz Nahum, a counselling center offering psychological and emotional support for couples. Last year, thanks to Regal Productions and other donors, we were able to help over 350 couples. Zir Chemed’s women’s social center is an important project that helps women to receive support, advice and friendship at this difficult time in their lives. Finally, Zir Chemed’s hotline, offering medical and halachic advice, takes 4,000 calls each year from couples all over the world.

Regal Productions is proud to raise money for tzedakah while providing quality appropriate entertainment for frum women and girls all over the world. The cast is an amazing group of women and girls from all over Israel including Bet Shemesh, Yerushalayim, Telzstone and even Petach Tikva who are thrilled to be visiting New York this winter! Travelling with them are the dedicated crew who have built the set and props, designed and sewn the costumes and accessories, and look after all the technological and logistic aspects of the show. Seeing the details that go into creating a production, you will understand why Regal Productions is known as the Broadway of Yerushalayim.

Get ready for an intriguing story, heartbreaking ballads, breathtaking gymnastics, fabulous chorus numbers, graceful ballet and the unprecendented silver skating duet. With almost the entire cast performing on special off-ice skates, this is once in a lifetime experience you won’t want to miss.

Want a taste of The Silver Skates? Watch our promo! (Kol Isha)

Regal Productions will be performing “The Silver Skates” live at the Master Theater, 1029 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn on March 23rd, 24th and 25th.

