Watch: Cheder Imrei Shufer Monsey

Sponsored Content





CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Nestled in the heart of Monsey, on 186 Saddle River Road is Cheder Imrei Shufer. What sets Us apart from others? Unlike the usual Chasidish Cheiders, Cheider Imrei Shufer Monsey is a Cheder for the parents, by the parents. We are not affiliated with any Khila, therefore enabling us to revolutionize the way we educate our students.

In Cheder Imrei Shufer our number one priority is emotionally well adjusted, happy boys! We realize that in a world where kids are so easily influenced by outside elements, our priorities should be their emotional health as much as their academic achievements. We bring Yiddishkeit to them in a way that they should understand it, appreciate it and love, so the Chinuch we instill will last way after they graduate our doors.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

When you walk into Cheder Imrei Shufer you can just feel happiness in the air. Right at the door there is a suggestion box where kids and parents can write suggestions and concerns to the administration anonymously and it gets promptly addressed.

With our carefully curated staff, we focus on building our students love for Torah, Yiddishkeit, self confidence and self worth. Our students learn how to develop their social skills and are encouraged to use self expression at every possible opportunity.

Regular activities include our weekly Friday Kumzits with song and dance, the kids look forward to it every week. On Rosh Chodesh the students are encouraged to show off their personal talents like singing, playing a instrument, presenting art or performing magic.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Imrei Shufer students look forward every day to come to Cheder knowing it’s a safe and Bully free zone. Proper Lumdei Kodesh and secular education is of course also a main priority at Cheder Imrei Shufer. To promote inclusion, we encourage students to help each other out and to ask questions from their Rebbeim. In fact, students are encouraged to ask questions! We approach Chinuch and education with the mindset that each student is an “adult with little feet” and the Rebbeim and teachers are genuinely interested in hearing what the kids have to say, how they feel and making them feel heard.

As you can see, Imrei Shufer is definitely breaking ground and are pioneers in transforming the way we educate our future generations.

To continue our great mission, we need your help. We need your show of support and encouragement for this great change that is coming about to our community.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE TO DONATE







