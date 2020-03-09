Eli Goldring from The Hope Organization Speaks:

Sponsored Content





The following is the unfortunate reality facing one Lakewood family today:

No one should ever know what it means to hear “cancer” and “diagnosis” in the same sentence. When these parents heard those dreaded words regarding their 5 year old son R”l, they were at once devastated and committed to help and the entire family pull through the harrowing ordeal.

The mother committed to be there for her children, so that they can resume a healthy daily routine and enjoy the warmth of a yiddishe mama amidst unthinkable pain. At the same time, the father undertook to be at his son’s bedside around the clock, through painful treatment after painful treatment.

In order to do so, the father had to quit his job.

Baruch Hashem, the treatments were successful. The boy is back home. The father is back at work. The family in intact.

But the financial repercussions of both the illness and unemployment remain daunting. The parents are deeply in debt and over a year’s worth of unpaid tuition bills are stacked on the desk of the study.

We cannot let financial despair crush this family as they finally see light at the end of the tunnel. The HOPE organization is committed to help this family regain financial stability. This is the least we can do after the unbearable pain and stress they’ve endured.

It is up to you to help relieve this family’s nightmare. Please visit(https://thechesedfund.com/hope) and make a generous, tax deductible donation. In this zechus, may you and your family know of only joy and nachas!

The HOPE mission is to offer Lakewood area families struggling with a financial crisis a modest reprieve so that they can “catch their breath” and get back on their two feet. Although HOPE is unable to shoulder the full financial burden of these families, the organization’s one-time partial grant has proven time and time again to empower families to achieve long term self-sustenance, be”H.

http://www.hopeorg.org/home

Estimated Family Shortfall: $110,000

HOPE Goal: $36,000







