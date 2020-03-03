Please Help My Child!

Sponsored Content





BH, Dear Achenu Bnei Yisroel, I am reaching out to all of you for financial help I am a single parent work very hard at many jobs to try and make ends meet and literally struggle day by day minute to minute to make ends meet.

My teenage child is undergoing a serious crisis related to mental health issues which is a matter of “Pikuach Nefesh” – Life and Death this has turned my life upside down as u can imagine the amount of financial resources that it will take to Bezras Hashem heal my child will be astronomical.

I ask and beg of all of you to do whatever you can to financially help me give my child a fighting chance to Bezras hashem heal and get back on a healthy and positive track.

In the Zchus of the great Mitzvah of Tzedaka and Ahavas Yisroel may Hashem Bless all of you with all that you need and want an abundance of Nachas,Parnosso,Health and Good Besuros and the Ultimate Blessing the arrival of our Righteous Moshiach and the rebuilding of the Third Beis Hamikdash Speedily in our days, Wishing you and your family all of Hashem s blessings for good in all aspects.

Thank you for listening and helping me and my child.

With much appreciation and love for your kindness and caring.

A Single Parent

