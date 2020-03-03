We Have 24 hours to Help BJX Save More Neshamos





Personal & From My Heart

Dear Reader,

We may not know each other by name but I feel that through my columns and videos you’ve gotten to know a little about me and the special work of Brooklyn Jewish Xperience.

Did you know that this past Sunday, IyH, a Jewish young man, who was raised in Brooklyn, did a most courageous and heroic Mitzvah by having his Bris Milah at BJX? It isn’t easy for anyone to voluntarily subject oneself to going under the knife. Most of us never had to make such a decision as the choice was made for us by our parents as babies. It was an incredible experience to behold.

People ask what is the secret of BJX? How does BJX make such miracle in our community possible, time after time again? It is exceedingly emotional to think about the joy that Hashem receive by having yet another child of his, a child who could have been lost forever, enter the Briso shel Avrohom Avinu.

I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to you personally. Although, through a written medium, you cannot hear my voice or see my face, I hope you can feel the tone and tenor of my heartstrings and the depth of passion and emotion that resonates from my soul.

I will never forget when my Rebbi, Moreinu Harav Pam, Zt”l, went on his deathbed to a Shuvu parlor meeting. He was transported on a stretcher, in an ambulance, with his last breaths, to beg and plead with his fellow Jews to save the Neshamos of unaffiliated Yidden in Eretz Yisroel. His clarion call was, “How can we say no? How can we stand idly by?”

Why did Rav Pam sacrifice so much? Why was he so driven? Because he said it is Pikuach Nefesh. Lives were at stake. Klal Yisroel’s eternity was on the line.

Do you see the photo below?

Not a single talmid in the photograph, all Jews from our neighborhood, was raised frum. Each and everyone could have easily, chas v’shalom, assimilated; their Neshamos destroyed forever. Do you fathom how many neshamalach and kinderlach Klal Yisroel would have lost? Instead, chasdei Hashem, they are immersed in a suyga learning Al Pi Kedusha v’Tahara.

Our community is blessed with vibrant Mosdos HaTorah and Yeshivos as well as

different organizations that address our physical needs and keep us safe, protect us from harm and save lives in danger. But there is only one community organization that has spiritual oxygen tanks and defibrillators to revive those whose Neshamos are in peril, mamash saving Neshamos.

BJX (Brooklyn Jewish Xperience) is that organization.

BJX has also changed countless lives from the frum community, ensuring that people who are raised frum stay frum. Our inreach programs have returned Yiddishkeit to those that gave it up and have deepened the typical Yid’s appreciation and love for Torah and Mitzvos.

BJX has been there for us. Now we need to be there for BJX. Lo Saamod Al Dam Rei’echo!

I beg you to please do everything you can to help BJX with its only fundraiser for the year. We desperately need EVERYONE to participate. Today and tomorrow, any amount you contribute will be doubled. Please visit HELPBJX.com and donate. Your contribution will become active on the day of the campaign.

With heartfelt gratitude and love for Klal Yisroel,

Yitzchok Fingerer







