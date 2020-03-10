25 Hours… and 10K Batay Yisroel





10K Batay Yisroel is a project rooted in a horrific accident and the reaction of two ordinary– but extraordinary– families who transcended that tragedy and transformed it into an incredible organization. Yisroel Levin a”h and Elisheva Kaplan a”h, were engaged and preparing to build their own Bayis Bi’yisroel when a terrible car accident took them from us and left the world a smaller place. At their levaya, R’ Shaya Levin beseeched that in exchange for these pure souls, 10,000 shidduchim be made. 10K Batay Yisroel was then created in order to make R’ Levin’s request a reality.

The goal of 10K is to unite the klal and empower the individual to join the effort in creating ten thousand shidduchim, one suggestion at a time. Last year, 10k was privileged to host an event that was watched, both live and around the globe, over ten thousand times. The speakers,including Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro and Rabbi Moshe Tuvia Lieff, imparted the importance and significance of each shidduch suggestion.

The feedback received regarding the impact of the event and all 10k activities is constant and continuously reinforces the need for inspiration and guidance in the realm of redting shidduchim. Since the inception of the organization, 10,943 shidduch suggestions have been logged; 1,553 first dates have been facilitated; and 103 engagements and future Batay Yisroel BE”H will be established in memory of the home we lost.

