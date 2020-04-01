Are You Confident About Your Family’s Online Safety

Techloq has the internet safety of you and your family at our heart. The need for information and communication has rarely been more important than it is today. Our professional and family life has merged; more and more of us are confined to home…working from home, schooling from home, davening from home and shopping from home.
“Safe internet browsing” is an oxymoron. There’s only more safe or less safe browsing. Internet access is inherently unsafe. The only question is how unsafe.
As any informed, disinterested third-party would attest, no filter can be 100% effective. And even if one could, a determined enough individual can always find a way around. (For obvious reasons, I shall not elaborate. But one can be sure that plenty of people know plenty. And plenty of younger people laugh at their parents’ reliance upon and confidence in filters and other “controls” that they know are illusory.) None of this is to suggest that filtering cannot be better than nothing, perhaps even much better. But it can also be worse. How? By providing a false sense of security, or by causing one to have/use Internet who otherwise would not.