Important Message to the Chashuve Tzibur

Our dear friends and shutfim,

With an aching heart we are in shock over the terrible tzaros that have fallen upon Klal Yisroel. With the tragic petira of so many קרבנות,כולם אהובים כולם ברורים כולם גיבורים כולם קדושים.

Amongst them ידידנו וידיד התורה ולומדיה, a tremendous supporter of Torah and chesed, who was himself an accomplished Talmid Chochom

R’ Tzvi Yehuda Schmidt Zt”l

The pain is raw and our hearts go out to his chashuve family.

At this time we have dedicated this Yom Tovs chaluka לעילוי נשמתו הטהורה and will be called on his name

נחלת צבי יהודהשל קופת יום טוב

As well as, for a zechus tor ybl”c his chashuve wife

מאטיל פעסיל בת חי’ שרה

and son

דוב בער בן מאטיל פעסיל

Who are both in desperate need of a Refua Shelaima.

PLEASE JOIN US IN DAVENING FOR THEIR COMPLETE RECOVERY

May אבינו שבשמים send a nechama to this chashuve family and all of Klal Yisroel and bring an immediate end to this bitter גזירה and this terrible מגיפה.

אבינו מלכינו קרע רע גזר דיננו!

———————————————————–

