Try Netspark’s Advanced Internet Filter Free for Your Entire Family

Your kids being home all day means an increase in screen time, especially with schools themselves transitioning to online education. It also means it’s that much harder to control how much time your children spend on devices and what type of content they are exposed to.

Children will inevitably be more bored during this period, which can lead to additional curiosity and exploration. Internet consumption as a whole can be a highly addictive experience with ever-increasing time spent online. Your family is spending more time at home, but are they safe?

How can you protect your family?

Netspark, a pioneer in the internet filtering industry for the last 14 years, provides a comprehensive filtering solution for computers, smartphones and tablets for both iOS, Android and Windows devices. Netspark’s application will continuously look out for your family’s well-being, blocking not just schmutz, but any content that you deem inappropriate, for an easily customizable array of 42 categories and configurable levels of protection.

Internet url blocker or does it filter?

A major advantage over other filters, Netspark doesn’t just block entire websites, it also filters inappropriate content from within permitted websites and videos in real time using advanced artificial intelligence technology. Therefore, it allows permitted content and enables you to use the internet safely. Advanced screen time capabilities allow you to decide how much time a child can spend on a specific app, or online in general, all remotely from your own device.

Since Netspark is installed on the devices themselves, it allows you to control the device’s content even if a child leaves the house, with advanced uninstall-prevention settings to ensure the filter is not removed.

The company prides itself for its professional customer support, assisting clients with installation and configuring their settings whenever necessary. They have thoroughly upgraded their infrastructure to support the increased demand and usage during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Alongside superior capabilities and features, Netspark is also one of the most affordable options in the industry, with prices 30% more affordable than competitors. The service offers a variety of plans, including family and group plans, allowing multiple devices to each get filtered for just a few dollars a month.

Free Trial

Try Netspark for a 30 day completely free, no-obligation trial, and see how the service can help you protect your family and control what, when, and how much internet and screen time your family can consume.

