Hours of Live Entertainment From Your Home!

Sponsored Content







Staying at home shouldn’t mean missing out on entertainment. Responding to the call of chinuch professionals to help raise spirits during these uncertain times, Reb Shayala’s Kitchen has organized a world class event for adults and children!

Sponsored by four community organizations, the Homeshow event this Sunday joins together the Jewish world’s best talent and biggest names. The Langsam & Feldman Show will be unveiling a brand new comic! Ari Abramowitz, Chaim Brown and Yaakov Berger are preparing a drama that will keep you glued to the screen.

There’s more! Rabbi Lurkowitz of the Crackpot Show! John Pizzi the ventriloquist! David Blatt the illusionist!

Join us on Sunday for HOURS of home entertainment at hsfarbreng.com. That’s 2 PM in New York, 9 PM in Israel, 7 PM in London and 11 AM in Los Angeles. A subsidized $20 fee grants you access to it all!

The farbrengen was put together by Reb Shayala’s Kitchen and is being sponsored by Kol Haolam, Chai Care, Hoopla!, Doritos and Rockland Kosher Supermarket.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit RSK.org

GET YOUR TICKET!









