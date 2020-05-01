‘My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule’- Created by OHEL for our Community: A Powerful Tool for Future Awareness

Sponsored Content





OHEL Children’s Home & Family Services has made a special ‘My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule’, available to students in the Jewish community. This time capsule project was created by Natalie Long of LONG Creations. It has been modified by OHEL’s team to meet the needs of the Jewish community, and offers individuals of all ages a chance to document their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic becomes part of a history textbook, this project will become a personal keepsake for years to come. With fun and engaging content, ‘My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule’ will grant families time together that is both meaningful and memorable.

The workbook includes pages like “How I’m Feeling” to explore emotions in a meaningful way, “What Occasions Did You Celebrate During This Time?” to seal the memory of Shabbat and Pesach enjoyed in a different way, “A Letter to Your Future Self” to communicate a powerful message about living history and more. In the process of logging feelings, this time capsule opens up a dialogue about mental health while facing challenges.

Given OHEL’s history in supporting individuals and communities in the face of trauma over the years, our team of experts continue to help strengthen those affected by the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tzivy Reiter, LCSW, Director of Children’s Services at OHEL, recommends the COVID-19 Time Capsule as a powerful tool to support the coping process through creative outlet of expression. The time capsule gives children perspective for their role in history and strengthens coping through acknowledging loss while simultaneously maintaining focus on positive lessons learned and the people who have helped our community through this crisis.

The extensive services of the OHEL team, including support provided during Hurricane Sandy, 9/11, and beyond has strengthened resilience in children. Children will use this time capsule as a therapeutic and interactive tool, inviting participation from their entire family.

The recommendation is to complete only 1-2 pages per day to spread out the enjoyment, savoring the conversation that springs from each page.

OHEL continues to be there to provide families with resources, guidance, and support to manage effectively during this time. Visit www.ohelfamily.org/timecapsule to download the ‘My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule’. If you or someone you know can benefit from OHEL’s many supportive services during this challenging time, visit www.ohelfamily.org/covid19 or call us today at 1-800-603-OHEL.

OHEL Children’s Home & Family Services offers a breadth of services

that meet the everyday needs of individuals and families.

To access more information or services, please call 1-800-603-OHEL,

email [email protected], or visit www.ohelfamily.org.















