A Powerful Message From Rav Biderman, Translated From Yiddish

No words can describe the pain that one family has been through in the last month. Rav Elimelech Biderman puts it beautifully and powerfully with this message, translated from Yiddish:

“Some people acquire the World to Come in one hour.

I want to tell you about something that can split even a Jewish heart of stone.

Nebach, it’s a tragedy – a father and mother gone, only 2 days apart.

We know what Chazal say about an orphan, especially one orphaned from both father and mother.

“Chap arein” (Grab) this mitzvah! Acquire your portion in the World to Come in one hour.

The Vilna Gaon writes that nothing protects from sorrow more than charity.

Charity saves from death.

May G-d help, that in this merit, “give maaser in order to become wealthy”, and your hands should be full of plenty.”

The Rav’s message is loud and clear. The merits of tzedaka are undeniable. Please donate now to help a family that endured unspeakable suffering. To lose two parents over the course of two days is truly beyond comprehension, and it is a tremendous zechus to comfort these broken orphans.

