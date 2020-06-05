Tragedy upon a tragedy. She lost her 35-year-old son, now she fighting for her daughter life

Sponsored Content





Hello, my name is Tamara Sadykova, I am a widow with 4 children.

On the last Pessach eve, I lost my 35-year-old son who had suffered all his life and when he contracted a corona virus failed to recover and passed away.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW





I have a daughter who is only 44 who is fighting for her life !!

Tragedy upon a tragedy.

She suffers from severe mentality retardation and Seizures disprder (Epilepsy) Hyperlipidemia.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The expenses for all the treatments are unbearable, I am constantly in anxiety and depression, and I have no way to help her, I do not even have money for the basic stuff needed.

I appeal to you dear brothers,

until when can I stand it?

Please Have רחמנות on me and on my children, help us pay the big medical expenses needed to save my daughter.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

I turn to you from a mother’s heart, in tears, everyone wants to see their child smile, everyone wants their child alive.

PLEASE HELP ME

Please join the 500 people who are pledging $160 so we can reach the $80k goal we need for medical expenses to help them

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW







