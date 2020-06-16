Tonight! Hebrew Academy of Cleveland Virtual Event Starting at 7 PM!





Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Virtual Event “2020 Envision It. Live!” is starting in just a few hours!

Divrei Bracha will be given by Rabbi Elya Brudny Shlit”a, member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah; and Greetings from J. David Heller, board Chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Other highlights include a Fireside Chat with Rabbi Paysach Krohn titled “Compassion & Connection in the COVID Era & musical entertainment by Rabbi Baruch Levine.

The event will also pay tribute to Danny & Aliza Gottesman. Maury Litwack will receive the Alumnus Award and Rabbi Hillel & Bina Drazin will receive the Mendy Klein Community Serviced Award.

HELP US REACH OUR GOAL!

You can donate and view the event at www.rayze.it/envisionit.

We hope to see you there!







