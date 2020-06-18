Sleep-Away Camp In Pennsylvania For Boys 10, 11 and 12 Years Old!

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Eli Scheller, popular 5th grade Rebbe at Talmudical Academy in Baltimore and well-known speaker for the Torah Anytime website, announces a July sleep away camp in Pennsylvania for boys ages 10, 11, and 12.

Rabbi Scheller’s talents are greatly appreciated after school in Baltimore as well because he runs a School for the Arts program, where 4th, 5th , and 6th grade boys learn vocal, music, photography, drawing, video production, and other skills.

Boys (and their parents) who are interested in playing sports and learning new skills in these areas are encouraged to check out the website thecampofarts.com.

The camp is located in Fannetsburg PA, 225 miles from NYC, and it will run from June 22nd to July 13th

You can reach Rabbi Scheller at: [email protected]

