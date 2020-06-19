Try your luck – Win a Brand New iPhone 11 Pro!

Sponsored Content





For the next 24 hours, every 200th person to purchase a Bais Rivkard will automatically win a brand new iPhone 11 Pro!

One winner has already been announced.

Round two began at 10:47 PM and we are already ¾ of the way there.

What’s a Bais Rivkard?

The Bais Rivkard is your physical (or virtual) ticket into a $10,000 Cash raffle.

However, your ticket doubles as a scratch card through which you can ALSO win one of over 700 exciting prizes!

$650 to Bloomingdale’s,

$1,000 to Tzfasman Jewelers,

$700 to Everything But the Baby (A boutique with a complete selection of baby gear)

Win the Joker option and you might walk away with AirPods, a robot vacuum, or a wig!

Visit baisrivkard.com/cce to purchase your BaisRivkard and to try your luck!

Using code LESSFORMORE your donation of $70 or more gets you an extra chance to win, and your $100 donation gets you two extra chances!

We hope you win!







