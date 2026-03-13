Direct Missile Strike In Northern Israel Leaves 58 Injured, Homes Damaged In Zarzir

A missile directly struck a residential area in the northern town of Zarzir early Friday morning, leaving dozens injured and causing significant damage to several homes. Emergency personnel treated and evacuated a total of 58 people from the scene.

According to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, a missile made a direct impact in a complex of four private homes. One of the houses sustained heavy damage, while the other homes were affected by the blast and shrapnel.

Several vehicles in the area were also damaged, and a fire broke out in a nearby mobile structure, spreading into an adjacent open area before firefighters brought the flames under control.

Firefighters arriving at the scene began immediate searches for trapped residents while simultaneously working to extinguish the fire that had ignited in the yard.

Incident Commander Reshef Shay David described the chaotic scene upon arrival.

“Firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene and identified extensive destruction and commotion at the location. Firefighting teams immediately began searching for trapped individuals and rescuing them from the homes, while also dealing with the fire that broke out in the yard. Dozens of injured were evacuated from the scene, including one woman who was moderately wounded, while the others suffered light injuries or shock.”

