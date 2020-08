Sponsored Content





VIDEO: Rav Yisroel Reisman shlit”a encouraging Klal Yisrael to daven together on “Tu B’Av Together” by Yad L’Achim and join the live event this Wednesday, Aug 5th @10 am (NY time)

CLICK HERE or visit TuBavTogether.com to watch videos, download the Tehillim, submit names for free.

To receive reminders about the LIVE BROADCAST send an email with subject REMINDER [email protected] or text the word REMINDER to 347-557-2524 or send Whatsapp by clicking here https://tubavtogether.com/reminder