Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Consumers of Elmiron Dangers and Lawsuit

Attorney Advertising– NEW YORK— Did you take Elmiron for 6 months or longer for urinary pain from interstitial cystitis and experience maculopathy or any vision loss or eye damage?

Investigations have discovered that using Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) for urinary pain, can cause vision loss or blindness, a degenerative eye disorder, pigmentary maculopathy.

In 1985 Elmiron was approved as an “orphan drug”, a special status for a drug to treat a rare disease or condition. Elmiron was an approved treatment for interstitial cystitis, a chronic condition that can cause severe bladder and pelvic pain, thought to affect as many as 1 million people (mainly women) in the United States.

Studies have found that roughly 25% of long-term Elmiron users may have developed a vision disorder. The disorder might have been diagnosed as macular degeneration or pattern dystrophy, and after further examiniation shown to be ocular damage, which is now linked to long-term use of Elmiron.

Patients who have taken Elmiron for an extended period of time may experience pigmentary retinal maculopathy, a degenerative visual disorder with symptoms including:

• Blurry Vison

• Night blindness

• Difficulty reading

• Dark spots

• Loss of close vision

• Visual dimming

• Blindness

Anyone who took Elmiron for over 6 months and developed eye problems, vision loss or ocular damage may be eligible for compensation.

The lawsuit claims that Elmiron, manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, under Johnson & Johnson has known about the research linking Elmiron to vision loss since 2018, but has failed to warn consumers of the dangers.

