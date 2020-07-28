Don’t Miss Project Witness Tisha B’av Program Featuring Newest Documentary: Spirit of Survival

Sponsored Content





Spirit of Survival by Project Witness. Don’t Miss It.For the past 8 years, Project Witness has organized major events during the Nine Days featuring each year’s new documentary. Blockbusters such as In One Split Second, Once Upon a Family, Rosja, and Giant are among the famed collection. Each year, thousands of people flock to these Nine Day showings, which faithfully echo the spirit of the calendar.

This year, due to Covid-19, public showings are not possible. Yet, despite that knowledge, Project Witness forged ahead to create Spirit of Survival, yet another, if not the greatest, masterpiece thus far. You can still watch this documentary during the Nine Days, but this year you can do so in the privacy of your home on our website, projectwitness.org. Spirit of Survival is available throughout the Nine Days and Tisha B’Av on a pay-per-view basis.

Arrangements can be made for camps and bungalow colonies to avail themselves of this outstanding documentary by contacting Project Witness at 718-305-5244, extension 244.

Please help Project Witness continue its important work as you tap into the brilliant way this newest documentary captures the spirit of hope and faith that has enabled Klal Yisrael to overcome many different forms of challenge.

