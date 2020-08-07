Watch: ​Shpy is the top secret agent at Tzivos ​Hashem and does all he can to stop the ​Yetzer ​Horah

Sponsored Content





Heeeeees baaack! Gather around boys and girls​!​​ The spy is now headed to the big screen!

For the first time ever, the popular ​Moshiach ​Times character​,​ “​The​ Shpy” will now be featured in his very own video.

The ​Shpy is the top secret agent at Tzivos ​Hashem and together with is sidekick ​Feivel do all they can to stop the ​Yetzer ​Horah from his next plan from trying to stop Jewish children from learning Torah and doing mitzvos.

The shpy still appears in the children’s ​magezine ​The ​Moshiach ​Times and is always on new adventures. Rabbi Dovid Sholom Pape​, ​Moshiach ​Times​’​ editor in chief says that the Shpy uses humor and fun to teach children timely and timeless lessons in the Torah.

