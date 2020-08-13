Is Your Home Happening? Treat your children to this gift of laughter, fun and learning





For the past decade, Tzvi Goldburd, LCSW, director of TG Creative Counseling and Family Enrichment in Lakewood, NJ, has been dedicated to improving the lives of children and families, and has become a recognized name in the world of child and teen therapy. With a positive focus, lots of warmth, and a healthy dose of humor, Tzvi has helped countless children, adolescents, and teenagers find their paths to happiness and fulfillment.

Having worked with so many families, Tzvi has come to recognize the patterns that exist in the most typical homes. It’s not easy running a happening home! This brand new album lends a humorous twist to the struggles of daily routines, and adds positivity and energy with powerful songs and lyrics.



“I’m so tired, I can’t wake up yet!”

“I’m not in the mood of getting dressed.”



“I don’t want to clean up. It’s not my mess!”



“Will you kids ever stop fighting?”



“Mommy, I can’t fall asleep!”



Each song was designed, in a unique way, to help with another area of typical household routine. Treat your children to this gift of laughter, fun and learning – and treat yourself to the gift of a more positive, energetic, and smooth-sailing home. Watch your children perform their daily tasks with a breeze, with this collection of energetic and motivational songs.

“Love the idea of using the power of music to help families gain positivity and learn new skills for the everyday challenging times!” -SH “It is really well done. The rhythm is excellent and the songs are so perfect for routines and transitions. My son loves it! And I enjoyed listening too :)” -GT “Superb. It was extremely well done, educational, catchy, and overall very enjoyable! The kids loved it!” -SK “Kids love It. It’s a new fun and exciting entertainment for the kids and a learning experience as well!” -CB







