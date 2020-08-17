Watch: Rabbi Yom Tov Glaser – “Together We Can Do This”

Sponsored Content





“It’s really incredible how much Rabbi Nachum Bergos has given himself over to ‘The Possible You’ Seminars,” explains Rabbi Glaser. “He has worked tirelessly to bring up the standards of the seminars. And it’s all done quietly and modestly,” adds Rabbi Tovia Rosen, Head of the Bais Horaah in Telz Stone.

Click Here To Donate

But now, the time has come for us to be there for him. With 6 out of his 11 children married בלע”ה, one as recent as a couple months ago, it is simply beyond his ability to make another daughter’s wedding (coming up next week!) and to continue to sustain his family. Even the steady income which he had was lost because of the Corona virus. Rabbi Glaser stresses, “It’s really about, at this point, helping his daughter [and her chassan] start their life on the right foot.”

Click Here To Donate

He has been there for us; now let’s be there for him.

“Those who do the part,” Rabbi Glaser asserts, “will certainly בעז”ה, in the merit of this mitzva of hachnasas kalla, have Hashem watching over you and taking care of you in all the details of your life.”

Click Here To Donate







