Dr. Zelenko Being Treated for Life Threatening Cancer. Let’s Help His Family!

A few weeks ago, Dr. Zev Zelenko was diagnosed with a recurrence of a rare form of cancer of the heart that had also spread to his hip. He underwent emergency open heart surgery and will need radiation and difficult chemotherapy. He will not be able to work for an extended period of time and his family needs our support.

Dr. Zev Zelenko, a highly respected board certified family practitioner, has faithfully served our communities and the medical world in general for decades. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a life threatening and extremely rare form of cancer called pulmonary artery sarcoma. He had emergency surgery to remove the tumor and remove his right lung. He subsequently received very difficult chemotherapy and was able to return to work around a year later.

In March of this year the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and thousands of Dr. Zelenko’s patients were affected. He worked 20 hour days for four months straight without regard for his own health and at great sacrifice to his family. During that time, he developed the now famous ‘Zelenko Protocol’ which has already saved hundreds of thousands of lives and according to some leading experts is part of the solution for Covid-19.

