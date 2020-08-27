“Ok, Google. Make me win an iPhone 11 Pro!”

Sponsored Content





From the tech newbies to the ultra savvy, Mei Chaya Mushka Mega Auction has something that can enhance your life!





Our exciting, diverse selection of Hi-tech prizes features:





iPhone 11 Pro

Apple AirPods

Google Home Package (includes the Nest, the Hub Max, and the Nest Hello Video Doorbell)

iRobot (Roomba)

Bosch Universal Plus Mixer

Click here to participate in the auction





With prices starting at just $36 you can win incredible prizes





All donations of $180 and above will automatically be entered into a raffle to win an authentic Cartier ‘Love’ bracelet.





Click here to buy your tickets

Fill your cart with all of the fabulous prizes that your heart desires.

Checkout

Tap to reveal if you are a lucky winner







