The Doctors Said She Had Months to Live. The Rabbanim Disagreed

generation’s leading Rabbanim, including Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita, the Belz Rebbe shlita, the Viznitz Rebbe shlita and Rav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi shlita, is making headlines.





Many families have been impoverished by Covid-19. The leading Rabbis are overwhelmed by the sheer number of families who need help to prevent imminent starvation and homelessness. Knowing that something had to be done quickly, the 28 Gedolim convened a special Beis Din empowered to make decrees. The meeting resulted in the Vaad HaRabanim establishing an emergency fund and the drafting of Shtar of Life which promises those who donate to it Yeshuos Gedolos in health, as well as Brachos of abundant financial success, health, and the merit to make many simchas in their home.





While many poor families have been saved by the funds, so far the real winners have been the donors themselves. The Vaad is overwhelmed with the thank you letters they are receiving from donors who said the Yeshuos came quickly and unexpectedly, like the elderly mother who doctors gave up on but is now recovering and the man whose asthma simply disappeared after suffering for 30 years.





The blessing reads as follows:

“28 of Gedolei Yisrael sign this Shtar- a Shtar of Life for those who donate for the special fund ‘Vehasiroty Machaka MiKirbecha.’ We opened this fund in Vaad Harabanim in Eretz Yisroel, to save the sick and their families, to heal them and strengthen them for all of their days.[Donors] should bez”H see great salvations everywhere they need, They should save them and the people in their house from all disease, measure for measure. They should merit to make simchas in their house, have nachas from their offspring, with health and financial success in abundance.”





