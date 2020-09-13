A Rosh Hashana Message from United Refuah HealthShare

I sincerely hope that this letter finds you and your family well.

What a year it has been! Blessings and unprecedented challenges have defined new life norms and given us a profound appreciation for everything that we have. As the world narrative unfolds, we must remember that it is Rosh Hashana that is the foundation of the year and the determining day for all that will occur on a personal and societal level.

I would like to share with you a short thought that occurred to me. My son was innocently cutting an apple last week when the knife slipped and he cut his thumb. He came running to me and told me that he does not feel his finger. I rushed him to the local doctor who informed us that he had cut a nerve and it would need to be reconnected. We proceeded with the surgery and Boruch Hashem the doctor was able to locate the nerve and reestablish the connection.

Our Neshama (soul) is our connection to the Ribono Shel Olam. Throughout the year, incorrect decisions and lures slowly fray this connection. The more frayed the connection is, the less we can enjoy the ecstasy of spiritual fulfillment through the study of Torah and the fulfillment of Mitzvos. It is this time of year that we focus on introspection and repentance that we mend and repair the frayed connection to Hashem which restores the incomparable feeling of spiritual closeness and happiness.

As we enter the Days of Awe and Judgment, I would like to share with you the words of Zohar HaKadosh as a protection for our health. The Zohar writes that every single word in the Shema is attributed to a specific part of the human body. When someone focuses their attention on saying each word with proper pronunciation, intent and devotion, each word has the power to effect healing on the body part that it represents. I think that this time of year, when we are all praying for good health, would be a good time to add extra emphasis on our recitation of Shema. Aside for Shema being the primary prayer of acceptance of Hashem’s reign over all of creation, it also can provide us with extra merits for good health.

I also want to take this opportunity to thank our members throughout the country for your membership and trust in United Refuah. In addition, I want to publicly express my appreciation to our Board of Directors and to our dedicated employees here at United Refuah. Our team truly cares about each member and their health, and go above and beyond the call of duty to be there for our members.

Wishing you and your family and K’siva v’Chasima Tova – a year of health, prosperity, success, and peace. May this year be the year of the true redemption from our Galus, and a year of salvation for all of Klal Yisroel.

Yours truly,

Moishe Katz

National Director

United Refuah HealthShare

www.unitedrefuahhs.org