Bring Light to Night– Join us in Celebrating Fifteen Years of Inspiration!

Save the Date: Join Project Inspire’s 15th Anniversary ‘Virtual’ Dinner

Project Inspire. It’s got something for every committed Jew, for every Yid who wants to make a difference.

You’ve been at the sold-out mega-conventions, always a cut above the rest.

You’ve taken part in the Shabbat Show. Invited guests to your Shabbat table. Joined the stimulating , thought-provoking Lunch and Learns.

Now it’s time to take it one step further.

Especially now, in this turbulent era, as we grapple with the after-effects of Covid-19, Project Inspire hasn’t taken a back seat. We now invite our brothers and sisters around the world to take part in an unforgettable evening of drama, inspiration, and a poignant walk down memory lane, as we recall highlights of Project Inspire over the past decade and a half.

This Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m., sit back in the comfort of your home, (bring some popcorn and your favorite snacks,) as you enjoy “Bring Light to Night,” a Project Inspire super special. From the moment the program begins you will be riveted to your screens as we combine some of the greatest speakers, singers and entertainers for a ten-star experience.

Join Master of Ceremonies Charlie Hararay and Yossie Friedman for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what Project Inspire’s been up to, even now. Enjoy a soul-stirring musical interlude by superstar Shulem Lemmer, one of the most sought-after music artists. Meet our Queens Heroes, who have been working behind the scenes, (with masks, of course) to bring Project Inspire’s message to their neighbors and friends.

Watch highlights of the past fifteen years of Project Inspire in an unforgettable presentation that will have you nodding and singing along. Enjoy the exclusive Shabbat Show, live, as well as a creative cooking presentation from the one and only Jamie Geller.

With special messages from Rabbi Yisroel Meir Lau, former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Dr. Jonathon Sacks of the US, and Rabbi Yitzchok Berkowitz, Rosh Yeshiva of Aish HaTorah, the evening will be a perfect blend of inspiration and entertainment.

Our Guests of Honor include Rabbi Chaim and Yocheved Sampson, founding director of Project Inspire, while Charlie and Robin Meyerson of Project Inspire Arizona will receive the Community Builder’s Award. Marc and Michelle Mandelman from Montvale will be presented with the Torah Growth award, while Queens Project Inspire will be recognized for their Extraordinary Branch Achievement.

Project Inspire. It doesn’t take any special skills or circumstances to reach out to our lost brothers and sisters. You don’t need unique qualities, a tremendous amount of discretionary time or money.

All it takes is a genuine sense of responsibility. According to statistics, a mere 13 percent of American Jewry today is Orthodox. The remainder of our brothers and sisters, scattered across the world, may have some measure of Jewish identity. Yet they need our input to stoke the spark within our soul.

Project Inspire is here to teach us how to reach out, with a smile, with genuine interest and caring, with words and actions that can make all the difference.

Bring Light to Night. Join at ProjectInspire.com/Light. Don’t be left in the dark.