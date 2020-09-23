Inbox: A Letter from an Inmate in Fort Dix Federal Prison

I am writing this letter with a heart filled with gratitude and amazement.

Klal Yisrael are known to be baalei chesed. We are known to do kindness and to help out one another. And yet, there comes a time when one man stands out from the crowd and does chesed in such a way, with such a group a people, that leaves all of us spellbound.

Rabbi Yidel Tabak, in here, in Fort Dix, when his name is mentioned the chevra all smile and say “he is such a tzaddik. A real genuine person who cares.” And for years I have been hearing this and I have even benefited from his kindness with the financial help that he’s provided to me and others, yet, I just didn’t realized how far he is willing to go for another Yid in prison.

When I contacted him in regards to seforim that we needed or desire (personal and communal), that I thought would be very helpful since we are under quarantine due to COVID19, within hours all of the seforim requested were ordered and then some. Reb Yidel kept asking if we needed anything else and followed up on that as well. We are talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars on seforim, just from this one request.

And that’s just me! But Reb Yidel has been doing this for all the other Yidden here and in other prisons for many years.

It’s astonishing to see how he always wants to make sure that everyone has what they want and need, and he keeps on wanting to do more and more, and we are left wondering how he is doing all this? Is there anyone helping him?

What makes it even more pleasant, is the fact he is doing it with such simcha, as if we are doing him a favor.

I remember a letter you sent me a while back, with one line that I only now understand the emotions behind it. You wrote that “if there is anything I can do for you, please let me know right away, don’t hesitate.”

Little did I know how much he meant it and how far he was willing to go.

I’d like to publicly thank Rabbi Tabak for being the epitome of a Baal Chesed, and for showing what it means to love another Yid just like yourself, and to desire to see them delighted and happy.

– R. B. – FCI Fort Dix

Dear Klal Yisroel listen to the cries of our brothers in the depths of the Prison System, please stretch out your hand to Reb Yidel. Help him help them! It’s almost impossible to understand what this means to them. And in the z’chus of your generous contribution, may you never understand their plight, and may we all merit to see the ultimate Geulah shleima in the near future.

Please contribute generously to help our brothers behind bars – Click Here To Donate Now



