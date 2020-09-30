Mazel Tov! Quadruplet getting married in a few weeks!

Hello, my name is Adel. I was born a quadruplet, one of four siblings, and we live in Eretz Yisrael. With great appreciation to Hakadush Baruch Hu, my sister just got married a few weeks ago and it was a great joy in my family. After Succus, I will be getting married too. However, my siblings and I are experiencing mixed feelings, namely joy and anxiety, simultaneously.

Both my parents are impaired and they cannot provide for any of my wedding expenses, or for our household needs. As soon as I was able to go to work, I took responsibly to help with the finances of the household. Also, my other sister’s wedding expenses entirely fell on my shoulders. This intensified my heavy financial burden. Although I work hard to help support my family, the money that I am earning is nothing close to cover my family’s monetary needs. I do not even have one relative who could assist me. My family members and I are in a terrible situation and it pains us to no end! I could not describe in writing the anxiety that I am facing right now.

My only desire in life is to build a house imbued with Torah values and chesed with my husband on my side. My sincere goal is to bear children who will have yiras shomayim and to direct them in the path of Yiddishkeit.

Supporting a kallah with no family support and who had a difficult upbringing is a very great mitzva. It is a great zechus to help me during the aseres yemi teshuva.

PLEASE HELP ME START MY LIFE WITH MENUCHAS HANEFESH!

Hashem carefully listens to those with a crushed and broken heart. My heart is crushed and broken. I will bli neder daven for all who donate and send in thier requests. Please donate generously and in this zechus, Hashem should bless you with endless bracha for you and your family. Amen.

