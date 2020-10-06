Looking For Something To Do This Chol Hamoed? 2.5 Hours of Entertainment and Chizuk

Due to popular demand, Priority-1 has made their fascinating production, Resilience, available for you to view this Chol Hamoed. Visit charidy.com/2020 for an entertaining virtual event that will enhance your relationship with Hashem during our most trying period as a nation in recent history. Featuring musical entertainment from Yaakov Shwekey and Eli Levin and interviews with Rabbi Shaya Cohen, Rosh HaYeshiva of Yeshiva Zichron Aryeh; Rabbi Eytan Feiner, Rav of The White Shul; and Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg, Rav of Chofetz Chaim Torah Center. This is sure to be an inspiring and memorable evening!

There is a revolution in the making. The past decades have seen remarkable growth in our Torah communities. The proliferation of Yeshivos and Kollelim, is truly amazing and miraculous. The ranks of Bnei and Bnos Torah are soaring and the Torah renaissance seems here to stay and grow.

However, there is now increased awareness of an ever-growing challenge facing almost all segments of our communities. In addition to the swelling ranks of teens and more recently, married adults, drifting from Yiddishkeit, there seems to be a crisis of faith, threatening the Emunah and Bitachon of significant members of our Torah observant population.

For over 30 years, Priority-1 has been addressing these issues with innovative programs and resources to strengthen Emunah, Bitachon, and a connection to Hashem, in a wide cross-section of our people, world-over.

The Teach to Reach Initiative has been filling a critical void in the training of mechanchim for close to 15 years. Its seminars and workshops have added a special dimension to the chinuch process, to guide mechanchim and mechanchos to not just teach, but reach their students with a passionate and lasting commitment to Yiddishkeit and a strengthened Emunah and Bitachon.

In addition, cutting edge resources continue to be developed to further guide the Mechanech in this process. One very unique resource is the Divine Fingerprints Series, a library of professionally prepared videos, addressing issues of Emunah and related topics, which are used to present to students and help enhance the effectiveness of the classroom. The Teach to Reach program offers seminars, workshops, and resources to Mechanchim all over the world.

The Eliezer Institute carries this mission further to laypeople all over the country through emails, classes, and online sessions to strengthen the concepts of Emunah, Bitachon, and relationship with Hashem.

The Legacy Seminar is a powerful tool to inspire Emunah and Bitachon even in the not-yet-religious community.

This is in addition to our programs preparing well-trained leadership for the next generation in our Yeshiva Zichron Aryeh, Kollel Ner Yehoshua, and Yeshiva Ohr Hatzafon, all dedicated to preparing gifted young men with in-depth advanced learning, Mussar, and a commitment to Klal Yisroel. Mesivta Zichron Aryeh takes gifted 11 and 12th graders who are highly intelligent and very capable young men, who feel that their needs and individuality was not being addressed in their Yeshivos.

These programs have made a major impact on the world of chinuch. With your help and generous support, so much more can be done and so many more mechanchim and mechanchos can be better trained to reach the next generation with a passionate and lasting commitment to Yiddishkeit. Visit charidy.com/2020 today to join in the revolution!