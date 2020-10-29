Beit Lechem, Israel: Security not allowing visitors into Kever Rachel

Due to Covid19, the Israeli government has barred entry to Kever Rachel on the day of her Yahrtzeit. The tens of thousands of people who wanted to come and daven at Kever Rachel are surely disappointed. Several people tried coming to the Kever today with the hopes of being let in, but were turned away.

However for those that would like to submit their names at Kever Rachel, there is still an option and it does not require any money. Yad L’Achim has official permission to have their representatives be in Kever Rachel to daven for and submit names for tefilla (no minimum donation required to submit names.



You can do so now by clicking HERE , or visiting www.YadLachim.org or calling

1-866-923-5224

