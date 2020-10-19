Reb Asher left a widow and 17 children crying out to you for basic needs!

Reb Asher Amar Z”L was survived by his widow and 17 children! 10 of them still home unmarried.

He was well known in Yerushalayim, where he was from the founders of the Rabbi Elbaz Yeshivah.

Reb Asher was a tremendous

ירא שמים מקפיד על קלה כבחמורה.

And was an event photographer for living.

A few years ago he got sick with a deadly virus, which cause him years of pain and suffering.

His family tried to help! But what can such young children do to help already?

Because of his situation, his business collapsed and threw the family into deep debt, and collections were after them regardless of his situation.

When Reb Asher was Nifter at only 55 years old, the Levaya was a scene full of tears, young and older children were walking after their fathers Aron screaming TATTY TATTY! Who will take care of us?? Who will marry us off??

Since then the family has been living in deep poverty, with no money for their basic needs, and definitely no money for the psychiatric treatments the young children need to go through.

WHO WILL TAKE CARE OF THEM?

WHO WILL MAKE SURE THESE 10 CHILDREN GET MARRIED?

With the guidance of the Rabbonim who are following up with the family, a special קרן צדקה was opened for the family.

To raise the funds needed for basic household needs, to make sure the children have what to eat every morning, to provide the children a new shirt for Yom Tov just like their friends, and to save up money to marry them off IY’H.

Dear brothers! 17 hopeless children are pleading for your help and asking you to open up your hearts.

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “KEREN FAMILY AMAR #10119”

