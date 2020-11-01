Sod Haadam: Learn the Secrets to a Life of Meaning

DO YOU WISH THAT YOU COULD…



Feel closer to the people around you?

Understand yourself better?

Acquire deep inner happiness?

Give your children a confident, connected mother?

Help your students or others in their emotional struggles?

Sod Ha’adam, the secret of every one of us, helps you better understand yourself and others by revealing the truth:

AT OUR ESSENCE, EACH OF US IS PURE.

From that place of light revealed, you can fearlessly face your own and others’ weaknesses and recognize that they are your greatest assets.

Culled directly from Torah, this essential, deep, and novel approach reflects a profound understanding of human nature.

What better way to learn about human nature than from the Creator Himself?

A Yid’s nefesh is unique, and the Torah gives us the formula for understanding, building and healing, treating not just symptoms but the core of our being.

See the world in a whole new light.

When our inner light gets blocked, we may:

Lack clarify and self confidence.

Have a hard time giving to others.

Suffer from anxiety or depression.

Feel the need to “fix” everyone.

Avoid people that overwhelm us emotionally.

Become enslaved to addictive behaviors.

Avoid addressing a child’s difficulties.

Let voices of guilt, shame, and fear guide us.

However, when you begin from within, you will:

Consciously create the life you desire.

Enjoy life and the people around you.

Attain deep and lasting happiness.

Find inner peace and security.

Unlock your inner world to include others.

Leave your “personal Mitzrayim.”

Empower your child for lasting growth.

Easily tune into the voice of Emes.

To unlock your inner light,

Register for Courses beginning November 17th.

[email protected].org

https://sodhaadam.org/register/

