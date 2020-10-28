R Eliyahu Kletzkin Left Behind Nine Young Yesomim With The Youngest Only 11 Mounth Old

A difficult tragedy occured last summer, when the choshuve yungerman, muflag in Torah and Yiras shomayim, Rabbi Eliyahu Kletzkin zt”l passed away at a young age, after having been purified through bitter and difficult travails, the physical and emotional pain of the dreaded disease, when he was only 42 years old.

The departed left behind a widow who bewails the husband of her youth and nine young orphans, with the youngest only 11 months old.

During his lifetime, the niftar occupied himself with drawing close the hearts of the youth to our Father in Heaven, and he was successful in accomplishing wonderful things for bochurim that had veered from the straight path of Torah. He also had a singular successful method in bringing peace amongst feuding couples, returning Shalom Bayis to many homes. In situations were half of the couple was slipping in his observance, and the whole home was threatened, Reb E.K. managed to find a method to return a son to his Father in Heaven, as well as a husband to his wife and a father to his children, at the same time.

Hashem’s gezeira is final, and He wanted our brother with him, leaving all of us, his relatives, friends and clients, to mourn our fate and loss. For hours after the burial, young men and bochurim stood near the fresh grave, soaking the ground with their tears, crying “to whom have you left us? Where will we turn now?” They couldn’t part from the clods of earth that were now the home of their friend, mentor and light.

The niftar lived, with ten souls, in a tiny apartment with two bedrooms, as you will see in the pictures. There was no money for improvements, and the apartment was rundown and shabby. Especially during the last two years, as he suffered through the illness that eventually took his life, he could not find the resources to improve his lot, as they were mired in debt for simple necessities when he could not work.

Now an opportunity has arisen to improve the lot of the fresh almono and her orphans. The neighbors have graciously given permission and the township zoning authorities have granted the permits, for them to extend their apartment and also to add four small rental units on the roof, as an income for the family. This will give them somewhere comfortable to live, as well as a source of income for the daily expenses in the coming years.

This is an opportunity to support the family of orphans and give them a leg to stand on, so that they can face their pain of growing up without a father. They may not have someone to give them what a father gives, but they will have a steady income and won’t have to rely on handouts and organizations to finish the month. The Shabbos and Yom Tov table will still be missing their leader and father, but at least they will have their other needs fulfilled.

Please, hearken to the call of Rabbonim and Gedolim in Eretz Yisroel and the USA, who beg you to come to the support of this family, and be mekayem multiple mitzvos at the same time.

The zechus of this mitzva will certainly stand in your merit to be blessed with lots of good fortune and happiness.

