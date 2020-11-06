Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 11 – Interview with J.P. Morgan Managing Director and Financial Advisor Naftali Horowitz, Author of “You…Revealed”

The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features a special interview with Naftali Horowitz, Managing Director and Financial Advisor with J.P. Morgan and author of the brand new book, You…Revealed. As a managing director of the nation’s largest investment bank, Naftali has learned a lot about the nature of success. He is also a man with a mission: to help Jews in any way he can. And help them he does, guiding tens of thousands of people to a greater understanding of themselves, their challenges, and their hidden potential, both in face-to-face meetings and in his popular lectures.You…Revealed is not a typical self-help book for people looking for financial success – though it will certainly help them achieve that goal. Rather, it draws upon a wide range of Torah sources to help us discover our mission and purpose in life. You…Revealed combines profound Torah wisdom and time-tested mussar techniques with piercing psychological insights and fascinating true-life examples. It shows us how to achieve success while living lives of tranquility and contentment. Learn about this – and more! – in this compelling conversation.

ON THE GO: Listen to the Inside ArtScroll interviews on every major podcast platform:

CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Podbean

Tune-In

Stitcher

Or

Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.