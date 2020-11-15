Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver Elevate and Celebrate 2020 to be Joined by Eli Beer and Joey Newcomb

Join Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver’s Elevate Giving Campaign, debuting on Monday, November 16th and help ensure that the Yeshiva has the resources to continue to thrive and flourish during these unprecedented times.

When the winds of uncertainty began to blow throughout the world, and Denver in particular, carrying sounds of CDC, Coronaviurus, quarantine. Yet instead the Beis Medrash of Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver, the the קול תורה emanated, unwavering and uninterrupted, until the inevitable occured. Following countless urgent discussions, and with heavy hearts, the Yeshiva was forced to close its doors. Sadly departing from the hallowed halls of YTC, the bachurim held close the lessons of their Rebbeim. This was to be a temporary leave of absence from the Yeshiva building alone. Torah and the Yeshiva would continue on regardless of circumstances and locations.

And indeed, it did. What followed was a tale of unprecedented perseverance and determination in the face of seemingly impossible obstacles. Barriers were broken, and new heights in לימוד התורה and learning were achieved. YTC Rebbeim and staff, in tandem with Yeshiva parents, adeptly and swiftly constructed a remote learning schedule, assuring the sounds of Torah would continue to reverberate around the country from the homes of each and every talmid.

Tele-conference Halacha shiurim, chavrusa-schaf learning, שיעור בעיון, and a שיעור בקיאות, all continued as usual. Night seder remained the same too, with שיעורים from each Maggid Shiur, and מוסר vaad.

When the Yeshiva was able to finally open its doors to the entire student body for Elul Zman 5780, it was was with a renewed and deepened commitment from the Rebbeim, Hanhala, and the bachurim as well, that Torah learning would continue thriving, regardless of what may come their way.

