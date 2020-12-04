[Update] Rabbi Mandel’s Daughter To Be Married in Just Four Days and We Are So Close

A beaming kallah walks down the aisle to her chosson, toward the beginning of their life together and the start of their journey building a bayis ne’eman b’Yisroel, her happiness on this magical day complete…but what if it isn’t?

What if the joy normally felt by a kallah on her wedding day was tainted by grief and worry?

This scenario is all too real for the daughter of Rav Shimon Mandel zt”l, who will be walking to her chuppah, iy”H, next week. Unfortunately, this bride-to-be can’t help but be anxious about whether her mother and siblings will be alright. Just days after her engagement, her father, a holy tzaddik who was dedicated to helping Klal Yisroel, was suddenly diagnosed with a disease which he would succumb to within a few short weeks, casting a shadow on her time of simcha. But not only did the world lose a giant in Torah, her family lost the means to support themselves. How can Rav Mandel’s daughter become happily married knowing that the rest of her family will not be taken care of?

Although her mother has been a teacher for years, doing her best to support her 12 children alongside her husband, her daughter knows that it won’t be enough to continue on without her father’s income as well. Don’t let her joy be marred by fear over the fate of her family!

We now have the magnificent opportunity to do a double mitzvah for this kallah’s family. We can not only be menachem aveil in the most important sense, making sure her family is provided for and thriving, we can also be mekayam the mitzvah of hachnassos kallah, giving Rav Mandel’s daughter peace of mind and the ability to enter into her own marriage with stability and hope for the future.

Let us seize this small window of opportunity, in the days before the kallah’s wedding, to show that Klal Yisroel is here for her and her family in their time of need. Our generosity can truly be mesameach hachosson v’kallah on this special day.

