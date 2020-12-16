Submit Names and Requests to Hagaon Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz – Deadline Approaching!

Precious Yidden,

There is a very chashuva talmid chochom whose son just got married. Currently, the situation is one of pikuach nefesh, as he has no money at all and is in a very difficult situation.

I personally ask all my talmidim, friends, and to every yid wherever he may be to please help him by donating a substantial amount of money.

He is in desperate need of the money and your donation will prevent him from falling apart!

This Thursday is זאת חנוכה, a day that is mesugal to get one’s tefilos answered.

I will devote my time to daven with all my heart for all who donate to this adam gadol.

Please give as much money as possible and submit your name and requests. I will daven for whatever you desire, whether for a shidduch, refuah, or for success in any area.

This a personal request and I am reaching out to you to help this tzaddik and to alleviate his financial strain. Please include yourself in this great mitzvah.

I grant you a bircas Cohen with love: you should see only good things in your life and much success. Amen

Tizku Limitzvos,

Rabbi Gamliel Rabinowitz

