Heartrending scene of Eight fresh Yesoimim around their father

Help!

A proud family sent a deathly blow.

A loss to Am Yisrael; an intimate loss to the family.

An Almanah and 8 struggling Yesoimim who are left alone.

Alone.

Rampant poverty.

Special needs children.

Endless therapies to guide each child.

And, a total reliance on You.

Oh! Father!

Only you Father,

With your endless abilities,

And eternal love,

Can let us feel the good,

Oy, the good.

Who will carry on the burden of ensuring children Yerei Shamayim, children who will continue to bring a Nachas Ruach to our Holy Father on High?

Who will help marry these children honorably?

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Only YOU!

Oh! Father!

Partner with the Ribono Shel Olam in taking care of His Children.

Grab the Zechus.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

Checks should be made out to Congregation Zichron Moshe.

Mailing address: Weinman, 28 12th street, Lakewood, NJ 08701

For more information please call: Akiva Herzog 732-276-9441