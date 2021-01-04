One Voice. Where Incredible Comes to Play A Theatrical Display directed by Miriam Handler, Now Onscreen

Celebrated director Miriam Handler, hailed by audiences the world over, is pleased to present yet another hit show: “One Voice” combines a selection of the most outstanding talent in the world of Jewish women’s entertainment in an exquisite blend of song, dance, comedy and inspiration, underscoring the impact of individual gifts when joined as one. Miriam is a big believer in the power of self-expression, offering women a chance to highlight their talents, while bringing simcha to her audiences. This production is right in sync with her previous work, which includes the most popular shows in Jewish women’s entertainment: Rachel’s Place Productions, Ten Yad, Hatzolah and the original N’shei Tzedakah Players.

“I get approached throughout the year by women and girls asking what sort of show is coming next,” says Miriam. “When I realized that there wouldn’t be any live performances this year, my first thought was, ‘What about the thousands of women and girls who are desperate for quality entertainment?’ The demand is so much greater now, after many difficult weeks and months spent indoors, along with missed simchas, outings, and so few places to go. I also realized that due to the professionalism of the tzedakah shows I have had the zechus to direct, and especially the outstanding Rachel’s Place Productions, along with the fact that other online events have been primarily concerts, a more theatrical show was needed.”

And so, the concept of “One Voice” was born. “One Voice” is an original showcase of talent and skill, featuring the stars you know and love: Chanchy Tennenbaum, Chayitty Pollack, Mindi Nussbaum, Mindy Blatt, Chavy Koslowitz, and a lineup of gifted performers. The livestream will also feature fabulous celebrities, including renowned speaker Jackie Bitton; Aliza Loeb, winner of the “Go For It!” talent show; and the incredibly talented Elena Tal, who left a promising singing career in the professional world to live a Torah life. As in every major production led by Miriam Handler, the brilliant musical director is her sister, Chani Schick.

This is a variety show which will thrill, impress and inspire with show-stopping musical numbers, powerful vocals, exhilarating dance routines, novel comedy sketches and inspirational messaging. All of the proceeds will benefit Partners in Torah, an organization dedicated to increasing awareness of Torah and Judaism.

“I’ve been directing shows for nearly my entire adult life – actually, since I got married,” Miriam explains. “And I feel very strongly that if a person has an ability to do something, especially for the klal, then it’s a mandate. If Hashem has put me in this unusual role of director, and I must use it in a positive way. Also, what drives me most, and has kept me going for so many years, is the desire to make people smile. So many people are going through personal struggles and need to laugh and be uplifted by the magic of kosher entertainment, and so many women thrive on these opportunities to use their talents. One Voice covers both.”

How does she expect the show will be received? “I think that women of all ages will be blown away,” Miriam tells us. “It’s an incredible show, with a combination of everything. Comedy scenes, musicals, dance numbers and special features, all tied together by a beautiful theme of achdus, and the power of everyone’s individual strengths. It’s going to be a lot of fun, BE”H! I hope that in lieu of seeing the glowing faces of a live audience, I’ll get tons of emails saying how much everyone enjoyed One Voice!”

One Voice is set to premiere on Sunday, January 17th. Join us from the comfort of your own home, for only $36 per viewing pass. Tickets are available for purchase on https://onevoiceproduction.com

