Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld! Starting this Wednesday January 27!

Topics: Discipline, connecting with your child, your child’s emotional needs, maintaining a positive home.

Dates: Wednesday evenings: January 27; February 3, 10, 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17

Time: 8:45-9:45 PM

Location: Teleconference/ Zoom





*Please contact us if you are interested in an in-person class in Lakewood.





New! Class forming for men by Eli Hirchfeld: Fundamentals of Discipline/ chinuch: Rebitzen Sima Spetner’s Curriculum. For more information call/text Eli Hirchfeld: 718-578-5718





Part two: sibling dynamics and ruchnius will take place after Pesach.

Recordings available for course participants.





Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 12 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped 100s of mothers transform their homes & improve their relationships with their children.





Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date.





For information or to register: (call/ text) 718-578-2128, or email: [email protected]





Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld.