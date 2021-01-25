Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld! Starting this Wednesday January 27!

0
Sponsored Content

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Topics: Discipline, connecting with your child, your child’s emotional needs, maintaining a positive home.

Dates: Wednesday evenings: January 27; February 3, 10, 17, 24; March 3, 10, 17

Time:  8:45-9:45 PM

Location: Teleconference/ Zoom


*Please contact us if you are interested in an in-person class in Lakewood. 


New! Class forming for men by Eli Hirchfeld: Fundamentals of Discipline/ chinuch:  Rebitzen Sima Spetner’s Curriculum. For more information call/text Eli Hirchfeld: 718-578-5718


Part two: sibling dynamics and ruchnius will take place after Pesach. 

Recordings available for course participants. 


Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 12 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped 100s of mothers transform their homes & improve their relationships with their children. 


Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date. 


For information or to register: (call/ text) 718-578-2128, or email:  [email protected]


Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld. 