Ohel To Honor Toby and Yoeli Steinberg of Gourmet Glatt at Annual Gala

Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services is proud to announce Toby and Yoeli Steinberg and the Gourmet Glatt Family as Guests of Honor at our upcoming 51st annual gala on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The theme of this year’s gala, which will be broadcast virtually beginning at 5:45 pm, is Celebrate Strength.





It was one year ago that our world changed as we knew it. In the face of deep uncertainty and events unprecedented in modern history, all of us had to tap into reserves of courage and resilience to ambitiously confront these challenges head on. Celebrate Strength serves as a meaningful culmination of Ohel’s consistent fortitude during the past year, in which the pandemic challenged our staff to maintain our expansive breadth of vital services and programming for the 20,000 children, adults, and families that we serve.

Celebrate Strength also marks over half a century of Ohel’s support of and services to our community’s most vulnerable. Finally, it’s emblematic of the strength of our honorees and our staff of direct support professionals, whose dedication to Ohel would be worthy of recognition any year but is especially remarkable now during this defining moment in time.

When a crisis hits, many people are focused on their survival and keeping their own heads above water. Leaders look outwards to help others survive and thrive, and it’s in this category that Yoeli Steinberg, the general manager of Gourmet Glatt, shines.

With the support and partnership of his wife, Toby, and his entire Gourmet Glatt family and staff, Yoeli went beyond the call of duty when the pandemic caused instantaneous demand and a scarcity of supplies. Yoeli not only ensured that there was no pause in the regular food deliveries to the hundreds of individual with disabilities living in Ohel homes and apartments, he sourced the food items our residents were accustomed to so they felt the security of routine. Delicious and wholesome ready-made meals were delivered for Passover, Shavuot, and Rosh Hashanah so that Ohel’s individuals were confident in the knowledge that they were being cared for in a moment of crisis.

“Yoeli Steinberg is known for being a ba’al chesed whose every interaction with customers and members of the greater community is marked with respect and kindness,” said Jeff Landy, Gala Co-Chair and proud supporter of Ohel. “I’m thrilled that he and Toby, who much prefer to do their good works behind the scenes, have agreed to be publicly recognized for their role in meeting the needs of Ohel’s individuals.”

Gourmet Glatt’s profound capacity for chesed runs deep throughout our communal network of nonprofits and countless charities. Gourmet Glatt frequently sponsors philanthropic events in the greater Jewish community. Yoeli Steinberg and Gourmet Glatt have been long time supporters of Ohel’s OXC and golf events as well as dedicating the Kitchens in the Day Programs at the Ohel Jaffa Family Campus. It is in these kitchens, that individuals with disabilities learn to order food, source recipes, cook and bake – all important independent living skills.

Ohel is also proud to announce our other honorees: Adina Lewis Esq and Lawrence Garbuz Esq of New Rochelle; Shani and Dov Weinstock Esq, Libby and Shloime Dachs, and Ohel’s Direct Support Professionals.

Adina Lewis and Lawrence Garbuz will receive the Harvey, A”H and Gloria Kaylie Community Impact Award. As partners in their boutique law firm, they offer estate planning and administration services. For many years, Adina and Lawrence have donated their time and considerable expertise to assist Ohel’s neediest families with drafting special needs trusts to plan for their children’s long-term care. Their selfless generosity provides a priceless gift to parents anxious about the future: peace of mind. Lawrence also serves on the Ohel Lifetime Care Foundation Board of Directors.

The Nediv Lev (Heart of Gold) Award will be bestowed upon Shani and Dov Weinstock of Lawrence, New York. The Weinstocks live a few doors down from an Ohel Bais Ezra residence for individuals with developmental disabilities. They are active volunteers with these individuals hosting them for Shabbat meals and providing an example of friendship and welcoming to our entire community.

As cherished friends of Ohel, Libby and Shloime Dachs will receive the Shem Tov Award. As a Board member of both Ohel and Camp Kaylie, Shloime has dedicated himself to Ohel’s mission. His musical talents are renowned in the Jewish world ad he often lends his beautiful and stirring voice to enhance Ohel events. He and Libby’s home in Flatbush is filled with warmth, always open to Ohel’s residents and families. The friendship of the Dachs family to Ohel is legendary and an enduring example to others.

Please join us for a virtual program on Sunday, March 7, to pay tribute to these incredible honorees and our unparalleled team of direct support professionals. With their partnership, we know that Ohel can withstand not just this crisis but unforeseen waves of unpredictability in the future.

Need one more reason to join this year’s celebration? Tune in and you’ll be automatically entered to win an all-expense paid vacation to Dubai with an itinerary curated by Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates, or free tuition for one child at Camp Kaylie this summer.

