The One Rule Re: The Tefillah In Lizhensk You Need To Know About This Year

This year due to Corona, people are not flying to Lizhensk for the yahrtzeit of R’ Elimelech of Lizhensk zt”l.

To those that want to merit the tefillah at Reb Elimelech zt”l the Noam Elimelech, you can submit names and remember this golden rule of Yad L’Achim:

It is always free to submit names for tefillah through Yad L’Achim (you can do so by clicking HERE)

While of course, you can always give tzedakah towards Pidyon Shvuyim, we feel that there should never be a “charge” to take one’s name for tefillah. R’ Elimelech wouldn’t charge, why should anyone?

Visit www.YadLachim.org, or call 1-866-923-5224 to submit names for tefillah