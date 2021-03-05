Join And Be Part Of The New Daily Halachos Initiative!

NEW EXCITING INITIATIVE!

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

‘The Daily Halachos’ is a new one of its kind WhatsApp status platform, for those who want to acquire basic Halachic knowledge in different practical Halacha topics. Such as Shabbos, Meat & Dairy, Brachos, Ribis, Business Halacha, Upcoming Yom Tovs, and more!

WHAT’S SO UNIQUE ABOUT THIS PLATFORM?

This will be a daily short 2 minute video, with a verity of different Rabbonim and different topics.

Every day there will be up to 3 topics (morning, noon, and night) to accommodate different interests and different genders.

CLICK HERE👉🏼SAVE👉🏼SEND

WHEN IS THIS LAUNCHING?

Starting this Rosh Chodesh Nissan IYH with some Pesach related Halachos.

MORE EXCITING INFO COMING SOON!

HOW DO I JOIN?

To join this revolutionary movement initiative.

To join this revolutionary movement initiative.

Click the link below on your mobile! Or text/WhatsApp 'SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY HALACHOS' to 646-54DAILY (3259).

