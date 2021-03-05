Join And Be Part Of The New Daily Halachos Initiative!

NEW EXCITING INITIATIVE!
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
‘The Daily Halachos’ is a new one of its kind WhatsApp status platform, for those who want to acquire basic Halachic knowledge in different practical Halacha topics. Such as Shabbos, Meat & Dairy, Brachos, Ribis, Business Halacha, Upcoming Yom Tovs, and more!
WHAT’S SO UNIQUE ABOUT THIS PLATFORM?
This will be a daily short 2 minute video, with a verity of different Rabbonim and different topics.
Every day there will be up to 3 topics (morning, noon, and night) to accommodate different interests and different genders.
WHEN IS THIS LAUNCHING?
Starting this Rosh Chodesh Nissan IYH with some Pesach related Halachos.
MORE EXCITING INFO COMING SOON!
