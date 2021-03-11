Watch: Rabbi Shais Taub and Dr. Jacob Ham Discuss Trauma In Jewish Families

Jacob Ham, PhD talks to Rabbi Shais Taub about topics including “epigenetic” transmission of Holocaust trauma in Jewish families; the effects of childhood neglect on adults; and how the opposite of trauma is learning to live in the present.

Jacob Ham, PhD is Director of the Center for Child Trauma and Resilience in New York and Associate Clinical Professor at the Department of Psychiatry of the Icahn School of Medicine.

