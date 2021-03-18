Orphaned, Abused, Neglected, Alone…

This is how a fourth generation of girls are being granted a new lease in life.

For families around the globe, Pesach means festive preparations, good food, and quality time. But for girls who don’t have a mother, a father, or a place to call home- Yom Tov can be especially harsh.

Bayis Lepleitos is a home for girls who don’t have anywhere else to go. Taking in these children, showering them with love, and giving them an authentic Yom Tov experience- Bayis Lepleitos enables each girl to heal her scars and look towards a brighter future ahead.

As the only Mosed open on Pesach, Bayis Lepleitos takes special care to teach these children the Halachos and Minhagim of the Chag. Each girl is given a chance to go shopping for clothing, prepare her favorite foods, review her family’s customs, and even ask the four questions.

Join the thousands of Chareidi families that are extending their arms to help the girls at Bayis Lepleitos.

